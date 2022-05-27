STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan minister unhappy with CM's principal secretary, asks to be 'relieved' of post

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the 'dishonourable' ministerial post.

Published: 27th May 2022 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the "minister of all the departments", and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post.

"I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji. He is anyway the minister of all the departments," he tweeted in Hindi, without elaborating.

Ranka is the principal secretary to the chief minister.

Chandna could not be contacted immediately for comments.

