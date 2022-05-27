STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD’s Lalu nominates daughter Misa, ex-MLA Faiyaz Ahmad for Rajya Sabha polls

Published: 27th May 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 09:14 AM

Misa Bharti. (File |PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Thursday announced party chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Misa Bharti, and former MLA Dr Faiyaz Ahmad as the party candidates for the upcoming elections to the Rajya Sabha, keeping its focus on its traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank.

In 2016, Lalu had sent Misa to Rajya Sabha for the first time after she was defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha election by the party rebel Ram Kripal Yadav from Patliputra constituency.

On the other hand, Ahmad is a Ph.D. holder who is known for his financial clout. He runs several educational institutes in the state.

He was defeated in the 2020 Bihar Assembly election by BJP candidate Hari Bhushan Thakur from Bisfi constituency in Madhubani district.

He had earlier won Assembly elections for two consecutive terms from the constituency. Both the candidates will file their nominations on Friday.

RJD announced its candidates within 24 hours of party chief Lalu Prasad reaching Patna.

Other state parties are yet to announce their candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 10. The last date of filing the nomination papers is May 31.

Supporters of Hina Shahab, wife of former RJD MP Mohammed Shahabudin, had put up a poster in front of the residence of Lalu’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, demanding that Hina be nominated to RS.

For the five seats going to elections, BJP and RJD can send two candidates each while JD-U can send only one.

Meanwhile, the fate of union minister and former JD-U president RCP Singh continues to hang in balance as chief minister and party leader Nitish Kumar is yet to take a final call on it. 

Looking for second term

