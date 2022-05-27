Sixth Rajya Sabha seat spices up race in Maharashtra as independent MLAs enter fray

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Independent MLAs will decide the fate of the sixth candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra.

Of the six seats from the state, BJP will get two seats while Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can get one each.

The Sena and BJP have extra votes, therefore, they have decided to field an additional candidate.

Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar filed their papers on Thursday. To get elected to the sixth seat, both parties need the support of independent MLAs.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hinted at a contest for the sixth seat, saying party MLAs would have to vote as per the whip of the party, but Independents were not bound by the rule.

NCP and Congress have extra votes that should go to Pawar. But he also has to get some votes of Independents.

If BJP woos the latter, things will be tough for Pawar.

Though BJP has not opened its cards, state chief Chandrakant Patil has hinted at fielding the sixth candidate. Sambhaji Maharaj, who had declared himself as an independent, is yet to file his papers.