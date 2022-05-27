STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Soon, visitors can ‘immerse’ in history and heritage at site museums

Officials aware of the development said the ASI has started looking for an agency that will conceptualise, plan, design and carry out content development of the museums.

Published: 27th May 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to take a giant leap towards converting museum visits into an interactive and immersive experience.

The agency will redesign and upgrade all 52 site museums across states, including prominent facilities such as Fort George Museum (Chennai), Archaeological Museum (Purana Qila, Delhi) and 1857 Residency Museum (Lucknow), as per international standards and practices.

As part of the plan, the display scheme of artifacts will be reworked and gallery plans will also be revived to make them attractive and more informative as the agency has also proposed to add information plaques and interpretative panels.

Under the mega renovation exercise, innovative illumination and technology will be introduced besides arrangements for unhindered access to differently-abled visitors and putting adequate disaster management measures.

Officials aware of the development said the ASI has started looking for an agency that will conceptualise, plan, design and carry out content development of the museums.

As per the bid document seen by this newspaper, the selected agency will also monitor the execution of the work.

The ASI is also developing several new museums as per the internationally acknowledged practices and adapting newest digital technologies being used by several museums abroad, for interactive museum experiences.

The officials said that as the archaeological museums are facing new challenges, museums around the globe are transforming and striving to innovate and remain socially relevant. 

“They should present collections to people in the context of the site in the most interesting manner and engage the visitors. Keeping this scenario in mind, the ASI has planned upgrade and refurbishment of its site museums,” said officials.

Multilingual brochures and high-quality documentation in digital format will also be prepared.

52 Number of site museums with ASI.

Major site museums

  • Fort St George Museum (Chennai).

  • Archaeological Museum (Purana Qila, Delhi).

  • 1857 Residency Museum (Lucknow).

Major tech changes expected

  • Augmented reality (AR). 

  • Virtual Reality (VR).

  • Internet of Things (IoT).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fort George Museum Archaeological Museum 1857 Residency Museum Archeological Survey of India
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp