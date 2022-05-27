STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three years of SKM government: CM Prem Singh Tamang says health, infrastructure improved considerably

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said his government has continuously strived to fulfill the promises it made to the people of the state.

Published: 27th May 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: The SKM government in Sikkim completed three years in power on Friday, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressing gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith in his party, besides listing the development work undertaken by his dispensation.

Tamang, in his message, said his government has "continuously strived to fulfill the promises it made to the people of the state".

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) had in 2019 seized power in the Hill state, ending the 25-year rule of Pawan Kumar Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Highlighting his government's major achievements, Tamang said, "Health infrastructure and services, which the previous government neglected for 25 years, have improved after our party formed government in the state. People in the state can now avail quality health services."

The SKM government has also extended medical support to public from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell and non-profitable political organization 'Garib Jan Kalyan Prakosta', he maintained.

Sharing future plans, Tamang said the government has proposed to set up state-of-the art hospitals, equipped with modern facilities, in Namchi and Singtam, besides a 100-bedded hospital in Soreng.

Apart from that, projects to upgrade various other health facilities are on the cards, Tamang said.

"The SKM government is also making sincere efforts to make Sikkim an education hub. In a bid to achieve this goal, world-class educational institutes like Netaji Subash Chandra Bose University of Excellence and Khanchendzonga State University have been established to impart quality education to the students," the chief minister stated.

He later attended a function at Manan Kendra in the state capital, which was organised to celebrate the completion of SKM government's three years in power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SKM SKM Government Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp