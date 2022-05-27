STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla skips CBI questioning over coal mining scam

The Canning Purba legislator claimed that he had a few prior engagements because of which he could not appear before the agency sleuths for questioning.

Published: 27th May 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla on Friday failed to appear before the CBI in connection with an investigation into a coal mining scam, an officer of the agency said.

The Canning Purba legislator claimed that he had a few prior engagements because of which he could not appear before the agency sleuths for questioning.

"Molla has mailed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday night expressing his inability to appear before the agency's sleuths on Friday and sought at least 15 days time for being available for questioning," the officer told PTI.

"The legislator said he had prior political and administrative engagements, and his lawyer will visit the CBI office today on his behalf," he said.

The CBI had directed Molla to appear at its Kolkata office at 11 AM on Friday for questioning into the scam.

Mollah was asked to bring with him documents related to his bank transactions and business.

His name had appeared after questioning those involved in the scam, the officer said.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the scam in Paschim Bardhaman district to date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saokat Molla CBI Trinamool Coal Scam
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp