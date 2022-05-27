STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UGC extends CUET (UG)-2022 application deadline to May 31 

The UGC chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities.

Published: 27th May 2022 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 11:03 PM

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced the extension of application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG till May 31.

Over 11.5 lakh candidates have already registered for the test.

"In view of representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG)-2022, we have decided to keep the application process open again from May 27 till May 31," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The UGC chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities, and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

