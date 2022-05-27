Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana warns confiscation of ringing mobile phones

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Friday warned that if anybody's mobile phone rings during the proceedings of the House, then it will be confiscated.

Mahana asked House members to switch off their mobile phones.

Mahana's warning came as the mobile phone of a member rang on Friday during the Question Hour.

Reacting to it, the Speaker said, "This is not appropriate. Now, if anybody's phone rings, then it will be confiscated. During the proceedings of the House, the members should switch off their mobile phones."