STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal announces exemption of registration fees, motor vehicle and additional taxes

Industry watchers said that the exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle tax will act as a boost for increased demand for clean energy-run vehicles.

Published: 27th May 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Friday announced exemption of registration fees, motor vehicle and additional taxes for two and four-wheeled electric vehicles and all categories of CNG-operated vehicles from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024, a government official said here.

This will decrease on the road prices of several categories of green energy operated vehicles, he said.

For those vehicles which were registered between April 1, 2022 and the date of issuance of the notification on May 25, the financial incentive will be in the form of extension of tax validity for the exact number of days for which tax has been paid between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024, the order signed by transport department secretary Rajesh Sinha said.

The order exempting motor vehicle and additional taxes along with registration fees for two and four-wheeled battery-operated electric vehicles and all categories of CNG-operated vehicles from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024 is as per the state finance minister's budget announcement for 2022-23.

"It is felt necessary to give some kind of financial relief/exemption to incentivise investment in battery-operated electric vehicles and also to incentivise reduction in carbon footprint and to reduce dependence on petrol/diesel," the order said.

Industry watchers said that the exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle tax will act as a boost for increased demand for clean energy-run vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp