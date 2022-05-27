World’s largest, Aravalli safari park in 10,000 acres to boost wildlife and tourism

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The world’s largest “curated” wildlife safari will cover 10,000 acres in the Aravalli Hills in Gurugram and Nuh districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi.

The state government and Union Environment Ministry are considering setting up an ambitious project to restore and replenish the ecosystem of the mountain range, besides stopping illegal construction and mining in the area.

Sources said the project spread across more than a dozen villages has a huge potential to generate employment. The largest safari project is located in Sharjah covering 2,000 acres.

Sources said that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met in Delhi and discussed the modalities of the project.

Khattar said the government has identified a site and land for the park.

“Top companies will be invited to design the safari, helping Haryana in becoming a tourism hub,” said Khattar.

Haryana’s principal secretary (tourism) MD Sinha said the curated safari is like a mix of a wildlife park and zoo.

“It has a captive population of animals that dwell in that area only. The Sharjah safari has 120 spices and was inaugurated in February this year. This Aravalli project will be much larger and in tune with the natural ecosystem,” said Sinha.

“We have called for expression of interest from international firms. We’ll shortlist top design companies. Already, 25 global companies have shown their interest in the project. Since the project is in the design stage, an international design competition will be organised soon,’’ he said.

Sources said the local landscape would not be altered and only trees grown locally would be planted. Only treated wastewater will be utilized for horticulture.