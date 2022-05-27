Yasin Malik imprisonment: Parts of Srinagar remain shut for second day, police arrest 10 for stone-pelting  

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: For the second consecutive day, parts of Srinagar observed shutdown over the life sentence awarded by the NIA court to separatist leader and JKLF chairman Yasin Malik. The police arrested 10 youth and launched a manhunt to nab others involved in stone-pelting during a protest.

Business establishments in Lal Chowk, Polo View and Maisuma remained shut.

Police with anti-riot gear kept a watch on the movement of the people. Security was also enhanced in other sensitive areas of Srinagar.

Police is on the lookout for the youth who clashed with security men at Maisuma. A police official said an FIR has been registered. “Among the arrested persons are the key accused involved in stone pelting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sajjad Gani Lone of Peoples Conference said he was pained over the verdict.

“Irrespective of his ideology, we believe that dialogue and peace should be the objectives of the future,” a PC spokesperson said.

NIA arrests accused in Sunjwan attack case

The National Investigation Agency arrested an overground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad from Pulwama district in south Kashmir for his alleged involvement in the May 22 Sunjwan attack in Jammu.