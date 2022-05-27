STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yasin Malik imprisonment: Parts of Srinagar remain shut for second day, police arrest 10 for stone-pelting  

For the second consecutive day, parts of Srinagar observed shutdown over the life sentence awarded by the NIA court to separatist leader and JKLF chairman Yasin Malik.

Published: 27th May 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  For the second consecutive day, parts of Srinagar observed shutdown over the life sentence awarded by the NIA court to separatist leader and JKLF chairman Yasin Malik. The police arrested 10 youth and launched a manhunt to nab others involved in stone-pelting during a protest.

Business establishments in Lal Chowk, Polo View and Maisuma remained shut.

Police with anti-riot gear kept a watch on the movement of the people. Security was also enhanced in other sensitive areas of Srinagar.

Police is on the lookout for the youth who clashed with security men at Maisuma. A police official said an FIR has been registered. “Among the arrested persons are the key accused involved in stone pelting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sajjad Gani Lone of Peoples Conference said he was pained over the verdict.

“Irrespective of his ideology, we believe that dialogue and peace should be the objectives of the future,” a PC spokesperson said.

NIA arrests accused in Sunjwan attack case

The National Investigation Agency arrested an overground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad from Pulwama district in south Kashmir for his alleged involvement in the May 22 Sunjwan attack in Jammu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yasin Malik JKLF NIA
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp