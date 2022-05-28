Assam minister apologises to ULFA chief, gets show-cause notice from CM Himanta

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a show-cause notice to minister Sanjay Kishan for tendering an apology to Paresh Baruah, the self-styled “commander-in-chief” of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

Kishan, who is the Tea Tribes and Employment Minister, will have to explain his position.

Earlier this month, he had ruffled ULFA’s feathers by calling Baruah a liar following reports that an insurgent committed suicide in the outfit’s camp in February.

The ULFA had demanded an apology from Kishan and set a deadline of 24 hours. It had warned that if he failed to do so, he would be boycotted in public functions in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts of upper Assam.

The threat had made the minister to publicly apologise. He made the statement, which riled the extremist group, after some youth had joined it.

“I had only spoken about some youth joining the ULFA. However, if it hurt the sentiment of Paresh Baruah in any manner, I offer an apology,” Kishan had said.

Meanwhile, 30 Assam government officers petitioned chief secretary Jishnu Baruah against Lakhipur BJP MLA Kaushik Rai.

In a joint memorandum, they alleged he misbehaved, insulted, threatened and abused an officer on duty and questioned the integrity of the entire Assam Civil Services (ACS) cadre.

The MLA rubbished the charges. The alleged incident had taken place during a review of the flood situation in Cachar district.