Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his Twitter handle.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Saturday declared Padma Shri recipients Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney as its candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

While Seechewal is a noted environmentalist, Sahney is an entrepreneur-philanthropist.

"I am happy to announce that AAP is nominating two Padma Shri awardees for the Rajya Sabha. One is environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and second is Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney. My best wishes to both of them," said CM Mann in a tweet.

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4.

Given the overwhelming majority of AAP in the Punjab Assembly, its candidates are going to be elected unopposed.

Mann's announcement declaring Seechewal as the AAP candidate came a day after he participated in a function at Seechewal, where he urged the noted environmentalist to give his ideas for protecting the environment.

Seechewal is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km-long holy rivulet Kali Bein in Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi.

Sikhs believe that Guru Nanak Dev got enlightenment after taking a dip in the Kali Bein.

Seechewal's work was also applauded by the late President APJ Abdul Kalam, who visited his village twice.

Known as 'Eco Baba', he was hailed as one of the top 30 Heroes of the Environment in the world by Times Magazine.

He has also received the SAARC Environmental Award and was also felicitated by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Seechewal, popularly known as Baba Seechewal, has also constructed schools and colleges for the underprivileged at different places in Punjab.

Padma Shri recipient Vikramjit Singh Sahney is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist.

He is the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, which aims at fostering social, economic and cultural bondage and is functional in 22 countries.

He had helped in evacuating 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs by sending three chartered flights at his own expense to Kabul.

He also rehabilitated them other than ensuring free education of their children.

He had also coordinated with various ministries like the External Affairs for immediate evacuation of Afghan Sikh and Hindu families stranded in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the control.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sahney provided mobile testing clinics, oxygen cylinders and ran 'langar' (community kitchen).

Sahney's NGO Sun Foundation runs skill development centres for disabled youth.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee this year had also conferred upon him the 'Anmol Sikh Rattan' award.

AAP in March had nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, former IIT-Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora to the Rajya Sabha and they were elected unopposed.

AAP had then faced criticism from the opposition parties for the choice of candidates.

The last date for the filing of nominations is May 31.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1 while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

The date of polling is June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The counting will be held on the same day at 5 pm.

