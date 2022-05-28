STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal man kills six-year-old son by drowning him in pond

Published: 28th May 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BARUIPORE: A man allegedly killed his six-year-old son by drowning him in a pond in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday in Gosaba's Pathankhali island, they said.

The son went missing in the morning, following which his family members started looking for him.

Later, they found his body near a pond, police said.

The father, who was reluctant about finding his missing son, was inconsistent when asked about the incident.

He also went missing a while later.

He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday from Bhangore, police said, claiming that he has confessed to killing his son.

"His relationship with his wife was not good and she lived elsewhere. He lived with his son," a police officer said.

An investigation is underway, he said.

