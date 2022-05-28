STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP government protecting people spreading hatred against Muslims: Jamiat Ulama

It claimed that the country's unity is being hampered in the name of 'false nationalism', which is dangerous not only for Muslims but the entire country.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEOBAND: A Deoband-based prominent Muslim body on Saturday accused the BJP government of protecting people engaged in poisoning the majority community's mind in the country.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind made the allegation, expressing concern over the alleged spread of communalism and saying that the government is turning a blind eye to the people spreading hatred against the minority community in various meetings.

It claimed that the country's unity is being hampered in the name of "false nationalism", which is dangerous not only for Muslims but the entire country.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, in a meeting of its management committee, also passed a resolution urging the Centre to "forthwith stop activities of such elements, spreading communalism and messages which are not only against Muslims and Islam but all people believing in democracy, justice and equality".

The resolution claimed that "the country is burning in a fire of religious animosity and hatred".

An effort is on to incite people of the country against each other, it claimed.

It alleged that an effort to trigger this "black storm of communalism" is on under the protection of the present ruling party and the government with no stone being left unturned to poison the mind of the majority community of the country.

It said, "Obscene and baseless charges are being spread against Muslims, ancient Muslim rulers and Islamic culture and civilization."

"The relevant governments on the other hand are encouraging such people by either siding with them or leaving them to roam free instead of taking legal action against them," the Muslim body said in its resolution.

"Spreading communal hatred and inciting the religious feelings of the majority community against minorities with a motive to continue one's political hegemony are not only against the loyalty to and interest of the country but an open enmity with it," the resolution said.

"If fascist bodies in the country feel that the Muslim community will surrender before this oppression, they are sadly mistaken," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind BJP
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp