Dreaded criminals Billu and Rakesh Dujana eliminated by Ghaziabad police in encounter

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major crackdown, Ghaziabad police eliminated two notorious criminals Billu Dujana aka Avneesh and his accomplice Rakesh Dujana in an encounter late on Friday night. Both the miscreants, who had become synonymous with crime and terror in Delhi-NCR, had been absconding in connection with a double murder case in Wave City in Kavinagar area in Greater Noida on April 20.

As per sources, Billu Dujana, who had been carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was also accused of an extortion attempt from inside the Delhi jail through his henchmen seeking Rs two crore from Madan Sweets. When the proprietor failed to fetch the amount, his restaurant was attacked by Billu’s men. Police sources also claimed that Billu Dujana had come out of Mandoli jail in Delhi on parole in October 2021.

On the other hand, Rakesh Dujana had been carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, with 16 criminal cases lodged against him.

As per Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj, while Indirapuram police eliminated Billu, Rakesh was killed in an encounter with Madhuban Bapudham police. The SSP claimed that on being challenged by the Indirapuram police, Billu tried to escape by jumping

across the barricade with his bike during which his bike slipped and he fell down.

As a result, he opened fire on police party which retaliated and the criminal sustained a bullet injury. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed during the treatment, said the cop. The encounter left the SWAT team in-charge and a constable injured.

Similarly, Raksesh Dujana was killed in Madhuban Bapudham locality of Ghaziabad, said the SSP adding that both the criminals belonged to Dujana village under Badalpur police station area in Greater Noida.

Notably, on the night of April 20, this year, two youths were gunned down in Wave City area in Greater Noida. The deceased were identified as Jitendra, a resident of Dairy Machha in Thana Badalpur, Gautam Budh Nagar and Harendra, a resident of Girdharpur.

Jitendra's wife Preeti had submitted a complaint against the dreaded criminal Billu Dujana and his cousins Anil and Vinod Nagar, of village Dujana in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Subsequently, while the Ghaziabad police nabbed Dujana’s cousin Anil Nagar on May 8, it announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Billu who had been absconding since the day of murder. During the investigation, the name of Rakesh, also a resident of

Dujana, emerged in the murder case. Consequently, the police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Rakesh Dujana.