Five-member Pakistan delegation arriving in Delhi to discuss Indus Water Treaty projects

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-member delegation from Pakistan is expected to be in Delhi on Monday for the 118th bilateral talks on the Indus Water Treaty. They are likely to discuss key projects as part of the treaty.

According to sources, the delegation has got approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit India for talks. The delegation will cross over into India from the Wagah border. The talks are expected to be held on May 30th and 31st and the delegation will return on June 1st.

The delegation led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water Syed Mehr Ali Shah will include Chief Engineer of Punjab Irrigation Department, Director General of Met Office, General Manager of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the India desk (DG MoFA).

During the meeting, both sides would deliberate on the issue of advance flood information and the annual report of the Permanent Commission of Indus Waters (PCIW).

PCIW is a bilateral commission of officials from India and Pakistan established in 1960. They meet once a year alternately in India and Pakistan. The last talks (117th) were held in Islamabad in March this year for three days.

The Pakistani side is expected to deliberate on 1,000 MW PakalDul under Article IX of the Indus Waters Treaty, 48 MW Lower Kalnai and 624 MW Kiru project hydropower projects being built by India on the west flowing rivers.