Five members of family found dead in well in Jaipur; police suspect suicide

They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla. They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on May 25, the police said.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The bodies of five members of a family, including a newborn baby, were found in a well in the Dudu area here on Saturday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla.

They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on May 25, the police said.

After they failed to return home, their family members put up missing posters at different locations and lodged a missing complaint with the police, they said.

"The bodies have been fished out and post-mortem examination is underway," SHO, Dudu, Chetaram said.

The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

The three sisters were married to the same family.

There are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

