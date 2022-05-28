STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India sends 15,000 litres of kerosene for fisherfolk in crisis-hit Sri Lanka 

India on Friday handed over 25 tonnes of medical supplies worth over USD 700,000 to Sri Lanka as part of its ongoing efforts to help the island nation combat its worst economic crisis.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

A consignment of humanitarian aid supplied by India to Sri Lanka, at a port in Colombo on Sunday. The aid includes rice, milk powder, and medicines | AFP

By PTI

COLOMBO: India sent 15,000 litres of kerosene to Sri Lanka on Saturday to help 700 fisherfolk and power ferry services in the Tamil-dominated Jaffna city, days after it delivered around 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to the debt-ridden island nation which is grappling with its worst economic crisis.

India extended an additional USD 500 million credit line to Sri Lanka last month to help the neighbouring country import fuel as it has been struggling to pay for imports after its foreign exchange reserves plummeted sharply in recent times, causing a devaluation of its currency and spiralling inflation.

ALSO READ: Lankan envoy meets Sitharaman; raises need for bridge financing 

India on Friday handed over 25 tonnes of medical supplies worth over USD 700,000 to Sri Lanka as part of its ongoing efforts to help the island nation combat its worst economic crisis."Continuing Indian assistance to Sri Lanka. 15000 ltrs of kerosene gifted to 700 fishermen of Delft, Nainativu, Eluvaitivu & Analitivu. CG Shri Raakesh Natraj with Fisheries Min Hon. Douglas Devananda initiated distribution; part of the consignment will also power ferry service between islands," the Consulate General of India in Jaffna said in a tweet.

India on Monday said it delivered around 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to Sri Lanka, days after supplying 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel under the Indian credit line to help ease the acute fuel shortage in the country.

Last week, India sent urgent relief supplies comprising 9,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 200 MT of milk powder and 24 MT of life-saving medicines with a combined value of Rs 45 crore to Sri Lanka.

On Friday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed appreciation for the support India has been extending to his country during "this difficult period".

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said he had a conversation with India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

"I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," he wrote.

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices heaped misery on the people.

The economic crisis has also triggered a political crisis in Sri Lanka and a demand for the resignation of the powerful Rajapaksas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis Sri Lanka India
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp