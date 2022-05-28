STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets more time to appear before EC in mining lease case

Soren was asked to appear before the EC either in person or through his counsel on May 31. But he sought more time and is now learnt to have been asked to appear on June 14.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is learnt to have been given more time by the Election Commission to appear before in a case related to a mining lease.

Soren was asked to appear before the EC either in person or through his counsel on May 31.

But he sought more time and is now learnt to have been asked to appear on June 14, sources aware of the development said.

His MLA brother Basant Soren is likely to appear before the poll panel on Monday in another case -- related to allegedly co-owning a mining firm.

Earlier this month, the poll panel had issued a notice to Hemant Soren keeping in mind Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act which deals with disqualification of a lawmaker for government contract.

"A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government," reads the section.

The commission, prima facie, has found he violated provisions of Section 9A.

After going through his response, the EC had asked Hemant Soren to appear before it.

While hearing such cases, the EC functions like a quasi-judicial body.

The EC notice to Basant Soren, a legislator from Dumka pertains to his allegedly co-owning a mining firm in Bokaro district.

There were allegations that this too is violative of Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren Election Commission
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp