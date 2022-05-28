STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karti Chidambaram writes to Birla, alleges CBI ‘breaching’ his privileges as MP

Karti has been questioned by the CBI in a case related to allegations of bribe in issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011.

Published: 28th May 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Calling the CBI raids on his properties as “targeted intimidation” and “breach of privilege” of a member of Parliament, Karti Chidambaram, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, on Friday wrote to Lok Speaker Speaker Om Birla alleging that during the raids highly confidential Parliament notes were seized.

He also said that he and his family have been targets of a “relentless” campaign by the present government and its investigating agencies which are “trying to silence the voices of dissent”. Karti has been questioned by the CBI in a case related to allegations of bribe in issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011.

He alleged that the CBI seized his “highly confidential and sensitive personal notes and papers” pertaining to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology.

