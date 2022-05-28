STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government to launch scheme to provide 10 sanitary napkins for Re 1 

The order, which was issued by state Rural Development Department minister Hasan Mushrif, will be implemented from August 15 and will benefit 60 lakh women in rural areas.

Published: 28th May 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a scheme under which women in the BPL category and those part of self help groups (SHGs) will be provided 10 sanitary napkins at Re 1.

The decision was taken to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

"The decision will help rural women below the poverty line (BPL). At present, girls below the age of 19 can avail six sanitary napkins at Rs 6. But now all women in the BPL segment will be benefited. A machine for disposal of sanitary napkins will be set up in each village," Mushrif said.

The implementation of the scheme will cost the state government Rs 200 crore annually, the minister said.

