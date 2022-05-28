STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post-Covid mental health cases increased, says expert

Mental Health, Anxiety, Depression

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has over 10 percent psychiatric disorders but post-Covid the ‘hidden cases’ have come up, which need urgent counselling and help, without them being stigmatised.

These ‘hidden cases’ should be diagnosed and treated, said Dr Nimesh Desai, senior consultant in psychiatry and former Director Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) at an interaction at Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) on Saturday.

Citing data, he said 25 percent of psychiatric disorders are reported globally, as compared to 50 percent in the US alone. India reports 10-12 percent of psychiatric disorders.

“There is no denying that the three Covid waves were traumatic for people, especially the second wave when distress, sadness and anxiety levels increased. However, the rest of the two years of the pandemic, people were able to deal with their problems,” he said.

He said the Tele Mental Health Programme, announced during the union budget 2022-23 to support people who have been facing deteriorating mental health, especially amid the pandemic, is a good move and would be able to address the needs of the masses regarding mental health issues.

What goes in India’s favour is the strong family support, he added.

“People should not get scared of post-Covid compilations. One should not connect mental health issues with Covid alone,” he said.

One can identify if they are having mental health problems if they find their sleep patterns disturbed, along with daily life being affected. “These people should go for counselling and further diagnosis and treatment,” he added.

