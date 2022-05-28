STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sacked Punjab health minister sent to 14-day judicial custody

Advocate H S Dhanoa, the counsel for Singla, said the two will be sent to Rupnagar jail. Both Singla and Pardeep have agreed to give their voice samples. 

Published: 28th May 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Minister Vijay Singla

Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody. His nephew, Pardeep Kumar, who was also Singla’s  OSD, has also been sent to judicial custody till June 10. The next date of hearing in the case is June 10.

Advocate H S Dhanoa, the counsel for Singla, said the two will be sent to Rupnagar jail. Both Singla and Pardeep have agreed to give their voice samples. Earlier, the court had sent Singla to three-day police custody till Friday.

Singla. 52, was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him following accusations that he was demanding two per cent commission in tenders and purchases by his department. 

Singla and Kumar were booked on the basis of a complaint by Punjab Health System Corporation superintending engineer Rajinder Singh. The officer had alleged that the duo had demanded Rs 1.16 crore in bribe for the allotment of projects and  two per cent commission in government contracts.  Before being taken to the court, Singla told reporters that there seems to be a conspiracy hatched by some “outsider forces” behind the charges against him. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Singla Punjab Health Minister
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp