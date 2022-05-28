STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security forces arrest militant associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces on Friday established a routine mobile vehicle checkpoint at the Authoora Bala bridge in north Kashmir's Baramulla.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A militant associate was arrested with arms and ammunition in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

During the checking, the joint party intercepted a person whose movement raised suspicion, a police official said.

He said the person tried to flee on noticing the naka party. However, he was tactfully apprehended by the alert joint party. The militant associate was identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, he added.

During a search, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine and five pistol rounds were recovered from Khan's possession, the official said.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that he had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation set into motion, the official said.

