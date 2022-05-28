STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six held for banner prohibiting entry of BJP workers to UP police station

The banner that read BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station was put on a wall near the entrance of the medical college police station.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:56 PM

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEERUT: Six people were arrested here for allegedly putting up a banner outside a police station forbidding BJP workers from entering it.

A photograph of the banner had surfaced on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said, "We have arrested six people--Sambhu Pehalwan, Sagar Poswal, Kuldeep Masuri, Ankit Chaudhary, Amit Bhadana and Amar Sharma--for the act."

The name of the station house officer (SHO) was also written below the note.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav shared the picture on his Twitter handle and said, "It has happened for the first time in five-six years. People of ruling party are forbidden from entering the police station. This is the state of the BJP government in the state."

