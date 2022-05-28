STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura bypolls 'dress rehearsal', get ready to oust BJP government: Manik Sarkar

Hitting out at the state government, Sarkar said it can't sustain its existence by changing the chief minister.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Describing the upcoming bypolls to the four assembly seats in Tripura as "dress rehearsal", Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar on Saturday urged CPI(M) workers to cash in "people's anger against the BJP-led government" ahead of next year's state elections.

Hitting out at the state government, Sarkar said it can't sustain its existence by changing the chief minister.

"The by-elections in the four constituencies shall be considered as a dress rehearsal. There must be efforts to consolidate the people's anger against the present government and intensify movement to expose its ill designs," he said, addressing a rally of CITU.

"The people, whom they befooled earlier are seeing everything. This time, the battle will be between peace-loving people and the RSS-backed BJP. The CITU must lead the people to the crucial battle of the 2023 assembly election," he added.

The by-elections are scheduled to be held on June 23.

"Can the chief minister of a state be replaced just 8-10 months before the assembly elections? Is he seriously ill or bedridden? It has been done after realising that the BJP has lost people's trust due to the misrule of 52 months," Sarkar claimed.

He said that Chief Minister Manik Saha claimed in his first press conference that he performed the responsibilities given by his party successfully.

"Yes you did well in rigging, looting votes and attacks on opposition activists, and being part of the ploy to kill democracy," the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged.

Sarkar said the people of the state want jobs, an end to financial irregularities and restoration of democratic values.

Rampant corruption has taken place in MGNREGA works, he alleged.

"It has been reported that Rs 480 crore, which was allocated for implementation of MGNREGA, has gone missing! If this happens, how will the poor people get jobs in rural areas," he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manik Sarkar CPM BJP
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp