Uttar Pradesh: Muslim clerics raise concern over growing Islamophobia, hate-mongering

LUCKNOW: Taking a resolve to unite against “Islamophobia, the Ulema and clerics converged, from across the country in Deoband, Saharanpur to take part in a two-day conference organized by Jamiat-Ulam-I-Hind (JUH) on Saturday and targeted the Centre alleging that while it talked of a ‘United India’ (Akhand Bharat), it was patronizing the hate mongers due to which it had become difficult for the Muslim community to walk freely in its own land in the present time.

However, on a positive note, the JUH announced to hold 1000 sadbhawana Sansad (goodwill conferences) to unite the society against hatred and Islamophobia in the days to come.

The two-day congregation of the governing body of JUH commenced at Eidgah Maidan in Deoband and was attended by nearly 2000 members and representatives of organizations from all over the country. The meet was presided over by Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, the JUH president.

In all, three resolutions were passed by the members in the conference including, (a). Immediate step to be taken in line with the recommendation of 267th report of Law Commission -2017 suggesting the provision for a separate law to punish those who incite violence; (b). In order to promote tolerance, peace and coexistence among faiths, 15th March, as designated by the United Nations, shall be observed as the day against Islamophobia. On this occasion commitment for the eradication of all forms of racism and religious discrimination should be recalled; (c). A department – Justice and Empowerment Initiative for India Muslims-- has been created by JUH to combat justice and suppression.

At the conference, a decision was also taken to carve out a “Jamiat Sadbhavna Manch” with 11 members. Half of its members will be non-Muslims. The Forum shall convene a meeting every month to ensure the participation of non-Muslim brethren. Earlier, while delivering his presidential address, Maulana Arshad Madani expressed grave concern over the growing communalism in the country. He said it was necessary to come together to end the atmosphere of hatred.

“We have been maintaining patience but that does not mean that we will bow our heads and accept everything. We can compromise on everything, but not on our faith," said Madani adding that the faith taught them not to be discouraged under any circumstances. He further said that the divisive forces had a game plan of provocation. “We cannot fall into their trap. The haters are in minority but the biggest tragedy is that majority of the country is silent even though it feels that those who are selling out hatred are traitors of the country,” said the JUH chief.

He said that Muslims were feeling isolated in their own country. “They talk of unity and Akhand Bharat while the situation is such that the Muslims find it difficult to walk freely in their own country. That we keep patience today, if need be, we will also accept jail and hanging but we will not do this for others. When our organization decides then we will not take a step back,” said

Madani.

Claiming the JUH represented the unity of the country and was not limited to Muslims only, Madani said its weakness was the weakness of the country. Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani said that the responsibility for eradicating sectarian hatred lies more with the government and media.