West Bengal: Tribal man accused of witchcraft, kills self after being made to eat excreta 

pronab mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 67-year-old tribal man killed himself on Thursday after he, and five others, were forced to consume human excreta following a verdict issued by a kangaroo court in West Bengal for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The six persons, including two children and a woman, were held responsible for the death of a girl suffering from ailments at a tribal-dominated village in Murshidabad district’s Mathurapur. The child was taken to a ojha, a self-healer who treats people through supernatural power.

“When the girl died, the ojha said she fell victim of black magic. The six persons were held responsible for the witchcraft,’’ a police officer said. The village heads called for a kangaroo court on Wednesday, summoning the six persons. ‘’Blinded by faith, the members of the court concluded that the child’s death was because of black magic performed by the six persons. In the court, they were beaten up,’’ said the police officer.

The family members of Manik Sardar (67), the deceased, alleged that he could not bear the humiliation of the punishment. “He locked himself up in a room and in the morning, his body was found hanging from the bamboo-ceiling with a rope tied around his neck. He killed himself because of the torture at the kangaroo court,’’ a family member said.

One of the two women, who was also accused, said, ‘’We were completely in dark about the child’s death. We are like any other daily wage earners. But we were branded as black magicians.’’ Aby Tayeb, block development officer, said, “We will organise an awareness campaign shortly. We keep educating villagers to visit nearest healthcare units, instead of going to ojhas.’’ Police has detained the village head and a tribal man for interrogation. The ojha was at large till Friday night.