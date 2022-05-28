STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'You'll be voting CM, not just MLA,' Yogi tells people in Dhami's poll campaign

By PTI

DEHRADUN: As Champawat goes to bypoll on May 31, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the people in the assembly constituency to vote overwhelmingly in favour of Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying they were "electing a chief minister and not just an MLA".

BJP's Kailash Gehtori, who had won from this constituency in the February assembly polls, later vacated his seat to make way for Dhami after the two-term MLA lost from his stronghold Khatima.

"For the first time since it became a district in 1997, Chamapwat has got an opportunity to elect a chief minister and not just an MLA. You should not waste this opportunity. I appeal to you to vote overwhelmingly in favour of the youthful leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami for the rapid development of the area," Adityanath said at an election rally in Tanakpur to drum up support for Dhami.

"It is Champawat's fortune that a chief minister's election is in its hands. It is a chance for Champawat to lead from the front in Uttarakhand's development journey," he said.

Adityanath praised Gehtori for vacating his seat saying it showed his farsightedness.

"Under the young and energetic leadership of Dhami, all the state's aspirations regarding employment generation and tourism development to its full potential are going to be fulfilled," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Accompanied by Dhami, Gehtori and the state's BJP president Madan Kaushik, Adityanth also held a roadshow in Tanakpur to campaign for his Uttarakhand counterpart for the crucial Champawat bypoll, which will decide Dhami's future as the chief minister.

Though the BJP recorded a big victory in Uttarakhand assembly polls in February, winning 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats, Dhami lost from Khatima - a seat he had won in 2012 and 2017 assembly polls.

However, the BJP reposed faith in him and made him the chief minister for a second term.

Winning an assembly seat and becoming a member of the House within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister is a constitutional requirement that Dhami needs to fulfil to continue in office.

