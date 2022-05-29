'Mission 2024': UP CM Yogi sets a target of 75-80 seats for the state

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Exhorting the party cadre to be war ready to accomplish ‘Mission 2024’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath set a target of winning 75 of the 80 seats which UP sends to Parliament. He was addressing the party’s first day-long state executive after Assembly polls, here, on Sunday.

Claiming that the historic mandate earned by the party in the recently concluded Assembly elections was a clear indication of people’s changed perception of the parties, the CM said the electorate valued transparency in administration, and good and clean governance.

In 2019, the BJP had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal (S) had registered victory in two seats despite a grand alliance of SP and BSP which was claimed to be invincible by the political pundits.

“With people's overwhelming support and our diligence, we got better results in the assembly polls. In the 2024 general elections, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh,” he told the party cadre.

Underlining the fact that Uttar Pradesh had become free from communal conflagrations, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed contentment that all the recent festivals including Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Parashuram Jayanti and Eid went off peaceful when several other state witnessed communal flare-ups.

While addressing the state BJP’s day-long executive, CM Yogi claimed that for the first time, Alvida namaz was not held on roads this year. “Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti went off peacefully. For the first time, the last Friday namaz before Eid was not held on the streets. For namaz there is a place of worship, the mosques where the religious programmes can be held,” he said.

CM Yogi also claimed that after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Mathura, Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham and Naimisharanya Dham were also coming alive.

Referring to the inauguration of the newly constructed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which was attracting a lakh devotees to Varanasi daily, CM said the corridor was living up to the expectations proving the significance of its name in consonance with PM’s vision.

Mentioning the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, he said that it helped a lot in getting rid of unnecessary noise.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh congratulated PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and senior party leaders and people of the state for the party's victory in the assembly polls.