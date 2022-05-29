STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
97 children fall sick after eating snack at fair in MP, shop owner detained

All the victims consumed the spicy snack from the same shop on Saturday evening at the fair organised in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area, 38 km from the Mandla district headquarters.

Published: 29th May 2022 11:05 AM

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANDLA: Ninety-seven children suffered from food poisoning after eating 'pani puri' at a fair in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a health official said on Sunday.

Around 7.30 pm, the children complained of vomiting and stomach pain, the district hospital's civil surgeon, Dr K R Shakya, told PTI.

"Ninety-seven children have been admitted to the district hospital for food poisoning. They are out of danger," he said.

The 'pani puri' seller was detained and samples of the snack were sent for testing, a police official said.

Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the parliamentarian from Mandla, met the children undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday night.

