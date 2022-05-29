STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government in Punjab must be dismissed, has lost moral authority: Congress after Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Published: 29th May 2022 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday sought the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, saying that it has lost the moral authority to govern.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that Moose Wala, 27, was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the "murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moose Wala".

"My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," Gandhi said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Twitter, "I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia, Sidhu Mooseewla."

"He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED," he said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed deep shock at the "broad daylight murder" of Moose Wala.

"Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people's pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world," he said.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said the killing of Moose Wala has come as a terrible shock to the party and the entire nation.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," he said.

Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Moose Wala was brought dead at the civil hospital.

He had fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent election and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

