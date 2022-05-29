STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amarinder to meet CM Mann, will give names of ex-ministers involved in corruption

Amarinder had earlier said he was ready to reveal the names and give other details of all former ministers and MLAs who were allegedly involved in corrupt activities during his tenure.

Published: 29th May 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Lok Congress chief spokesperson Pritpal Singh Balliawal on Saturday said his party chief Amarinder Singh will meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon and share with him the names of former ministers and legislators who were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining and other corrupt practices.

A few days ago, Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Amarinder Singh had said he was ready to reveal the names and give other details of all former ministers and MLAs who were allegedly involved in corrupt activities, including illegal sand mining, during his tenure.

The former chief minister's remark came in response to former minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's statement that the state government should order the Punjab Police to interrogate him to get the names of former ministers and MLAs involved in corrupt practices during his regime.

On May 26, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had asked both Amarinder Singh and Randhawa to make public the proof of the involvement of the then Congress ministers in corruption.

In a video, PLC chief spokesperson Balliawal said Amarinder Singh and his wife and MP Preneet Kaur would soon meet CM Mann and would raise the issue of development funds for Patiala being stopped.

"The issue of names of former ministers and ex-MLAs involved in illegal sand mining will be discussed in the meeting. And the names of those who indulged in illegal mining and looted Punjab will also be revealed," claimed Balliawal.

He claimed that the former chief minister had given the names of the alleged corrupt leaders to the Congress high command but it did not take action.

Amarinder Singh was made to resign as the chief minister last year by the Congress.

Later, Singh quit the Congress and floated his own party.

