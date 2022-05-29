STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues show cause notice to minister for apology to ULFA (I)

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issued the notice to Kishan on Saturday, an official source, who wished not to be named, said on Sunday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has served a show cause notice on cabinet colleague Sanjoy Kishan for his apology to the banned ULFA (I), which he issued shortly after calling the outfit's chief a "liar".

"Kishan has been given three days time to respond to the notice. The chief minister has asked Kishan to explain why he had apologised to the ULFA (I)," he told PTI.

The source said Kishan, who represents Tinsukia in the state Assembly, had on May 13 termed ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua a "liar".

The outfit had the next day released a statement demanding apology from the Tea Tribes and Employment Minister for his remarks and threatened to ensure his "boycott" in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of the state if he failed to do so within 24 hours.

ULFA (I) is said to have some clout in these two eastern districts.

Kishan had then told reporters that he did not say anything with the intention of "hurting" Barua and if he had done so unknowingly, he sought forgiveness for the same.

Soon after this, the ULFA(I) had issued another statement, withdrawing its "boycott" of the BJP leader.

The ULFA(I) had declared unilateral ceasefire with the government last year, soon after the Sarma assumed office.

