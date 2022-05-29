Assam govt to issue minority certificates

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will provide minority certificates to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.

A decision toward this effect was taken during a meeting of the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday.

Briefing reporters of the Cabinet’s decisions, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said there had been the practice of issuing SC, ST and OBC certificates but no minority certificates.

“We are starting it now for the first time. We have a Minorities Development Department but who are the minorities? There was no certificate-based identification of the minorities. Now, they will have the certificates. These will help them to avail of (government) benefits,” Mahanta said.

The Cabinet also decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to 288 seriously injured persons and 57 women victimised during the Assam Agitation of early 1980s.

The other decisions include payment of Rs 142.5 crore against outstanding provident fund dues of the Assam Tea Corporation Limited workers and the construction of 3,007 Amrit Sarovars with a cost of Rs 1,208 crore. The construction will be completed in all respects by August 15 next year.