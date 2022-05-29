STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP blames Arvind Kejriwal for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder; accuses him of remote controlling Punjab

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Published: 29th May 2022 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday blamed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, saying that the Delhi Chief Minister governs Punjab through a remote control.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the secret list which had the names of those whose security was removed was made public, exposing those people to mortal threat.

"In a way, it was an open invitation to murderers, that you can do you work … Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this murder," Patra said.

Along with Kejriwal, Patra held AAP's Raghav Chaddha too responsible for the gruesome murder.

"Both these people should apologise and explain what is happening in Punjab today," he said.

Speaking at the same press conference, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa got apparently emotional.

"Moose Wala's death is the result of cheap politics of AAP.

Cheap politics of Arvind Kejriwal, who made public the secret list which had names of those whose security had been removed.

"Kejriwal used to demand that he should be given control of police; now see what he is doing with it.

Kejriwal moves around with 90 policemen of Punjab Police, Raghav Chaddha with 45 policemen," Sirsa said, demanding a police case against Kejriwal in the matter.

Moose Wala, 27, had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

