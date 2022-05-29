Culprits will be given harshest punishment: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Calling Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on Sunday shocking, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said culprits will be given the “harshest punishment”.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a village in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said Moosewala, 27, was shot several times.

He was in his car, a Mahindra Thar, in village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener urged public to maintain peace.

"Sidhu Moose Wala's murder is saddening and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Mann sahib. Culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to remain strong and maintain peace. May God give peace to his soul," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal's tweet came in response to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's tweet on the incident.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann said in his tweet.

Leaders of the Congress and other political leaders expressed shock and anger over the daylight gunning down of famous singer, and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover a day before.