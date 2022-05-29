STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri emphasises need to make India a centre for dispute resolution

Former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri has emphasised the need to make India a hub for dispute resolution and arbitration.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC), titled 'Arbitrate in India Conclave, 2022', Justice (retired) Sikri said small steps are needed in this direction.

"Just in one day's time we can't think that the western countries would come and look forward to India as an international hub. So why not start with South Asian countries. We may have good arbitration centres in Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. but there is nothing in the 6-7 countries around India.

"Once we start, they'll look forward (to arbitrate in India). If we are able to show our work, we are able to show our mettle, and we are able demonstrate to the world that we are successful, then it would spread to other countries as well," the former top court judge said.

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh also emphasised the need for having a trained pool of arbitrators.

He said there is a need of more IDRC like arbitration centres across India.

Apart from former judges of the Supreme Court and high courts and senior advocates, the IDRC panel arbitrators, leading law firms and Bar association members attended the conclave.

The event was held on May 28 at the India International Centre here and marked the second anniversary of IDRC.

