JSPL-India’s first private sector to install Rail wheels manufacturing plant in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) will be the first private sector company in the country to manufacture Rail Wheelset for Indian Railways at the company's Raigarh plant in Chhattisgarh.

Taking a major leap in rail infrastructure manufacturing, the production will begin with an annual initial capacity of 25000 wheel sets. Jindal steel will further install a Rail forging unit for Asymmetric Rails which are used in rail track switches and for high speed train tracks.

The company has collaborated with GIFLO Steel—Hungary for the ambitious project. The MoU for technology collaboration has been signed between GIFLO Steel and Jindal Steel at the India-Hungary Business Forum organised by Embassy of Hungary and FICCI in the national capital on Friday.

“We are committed to AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Rail wheelset manufacturing plant will help Indian Railways to speed up the modernisation of its Rail infrastructure by making available world-class rail wheels to realise the vision of “Gati Shakti” planned by the Indian government”, said Mr V R Sharma, Managing Director of Jindal Steel.

JSPL’s Rail mill in Raigarh has been supplying special grades of rails to various Metro and Indian Railway projects under execution.

The Raigarh unit is the only producer of Head Hardened Rail grades 1080 HH & 1175HT for a heavy axle load of more than 25 ton & high-speed application in the country.