STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy to build a Navy memorial in Uttar Pradesh

The MoU with the officials of UP was signed during the occasion of the decommissioning of the Indian Naval Ship Gomti in Mumbai.

Published: 29th May 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Vice Admiral AB Singh wit an official of the UP Government.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is in talks with the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to construct a Navy memorial. Uttar Pradesh happens to send the maximum number of persons to the Armed Forces of India.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command said on Saturday, “We are in talks with the Uttar Pradesh Govt to build a Navy memorial. An MoU was also signed today.”

The MoU with the officials of UP was signed during the occasion of the decommissioning of the Indian Naval Ship Gomti in Mumbai. “It will help in keeping INS Gomati memories fresh in our minds,” said Admiral Singh

INS Gomati derives her name from the vibrant river Gomti and was commissioned on 16 April 1988 by then Raksha Mantri, Shri KC Pant, at Mazagon Dock Ltd, Bombay.

The ship is named after a river in North India, which flows from Gomti Tal in Pilibhit to its confluence with the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. The ship’s crest design depicts ‘Chhattar Manzil’ at Lucknow standing on the banks of the river Gomati, depicted in blue colour.

After serving the country for 34 years INS Gomati was decommissioned at sunset at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on 28 May 2022, in an elegant, solemn and poignant ceremony. The ship was paid off under the command of Captain Sudip Malik.

During her service, she participated in Operations Cactus, Parakram and Rainbow, and several bilateral and multinational naval exercises. For her remarkable spirit and stellar contribution to national maritime security, she was twice awarded the coveted Unit Citation, once in 2007-08 and again in 2019-20.

As per the Indian Navy, “After her decommissioning, the ship's legacy will be kept alive in an open-air museum being set up on the picturesque banks of the eponymous river Gomti in Lucknow where several of her combat systems will be displayed as military and war relics.”

An officer of the UP Government said the aim of setting up the memorial is to inspire more people to join the Indian Armed forces and the Indian Navy in particular.

The state of Uttar Pradesh stands first in the list of the States sending maximum number of uniformed personnel into the forces. With 1,67,557 soldiers, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states contributing manpower to the Army. State of Punjab with the strength of 89,088, army personnel stand second. Maharashtra, with 87,835 soldiers ranks third followed by Rajasthan, with 79,481 soldiers.

Still, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Defence in December 2021 that the three services, Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force are facing a shortage of 9,362 officers and around 1.13 lakh soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Uttar Pradesh Navy Memorial MoU Indian Naval Ship Gomti
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp