STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not joining BJP on Monday, says former Congress leader Hardik Patel

The Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel had recently resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president and from the party's primary membership.

Published: 29th May 2022 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Patidar leader Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Former Congress leader Hardik Patel denied speculation that he will join the BJP on Monday, and took to Twitter to attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

"I am not joining BJP tomorrow...will let you know if something like this happens," Patel told PTI on Sunday.

Patel, who rose to prominence leading the Patidar quota stir, left the Congress recently.

Attacking the Bhagwant Mann government in the northern state, Patel tweeted, "Punjab has realised with a very sad incident today as to how deadly it is for any government to go into chaotic hands. Brutal murder of an international kabaddi player a few days ago, and a famous young artist Sidhu Moosawale today is raising important questions."

"The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to give pain to Punjab or really do something for the people. My tribute to Sidhu Moosewala," he said in another tweet.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district, with police there claiming it may be the fallout of an inter-gang rivalry.

The Patidar quota agitation leader had recently resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president and from the party's primary membership.

Before quitting, Patel (28), who had joined the Congress in 2019, wrote a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming the party "only played the role of a roadblock" over certain key issues in the country and was "merely reduced to opposing everything".

He had also recently praised the BJP for its "decision making" leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Hardik Patel Congress
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp