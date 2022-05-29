Police shoot down drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday morning shot down a drone in the border district of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police in a tweet said on the basis of drone activity observed in the area of Talli Hariya chak under police station Rajbagh in Kathua district, early morning search party of police was being regularly sent in the general area.

Kathua district shares an international border with Pakistan.

“In the early morning today, the police search party observed a drone coming from the border side and fired at it,” police said.

It said the drone was shot down.

The drone, according to police, had a payload attachment. It is being screened by the bomb disposal experts.

There has been a surge in drone activities along the frontiers in J&K in the last few years. Due to increased drone activity in J&K, the security grid along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) has been beefed up with the deployment of more men and sophisticated gadgets.

In June last year, explosive-laden drones were used to attack the Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

The low-flying drones were used to drop two low-intensity IEDs and it was the first drone attack on any defence establishment in J&K.