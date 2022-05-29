STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shocked, saddened by murder of Sidhu Moose Wala; nobody involved will be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

Published: 29th May 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday expressed shock after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district, and said nobody involved will be spared.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann said in a tweet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said that some unidentified assailants opened fire at Sidhu Moose Wala and several bullets hit him.

The singer was attacked when he was travelling along with his two friends in his jeep.

Later, Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead to a civil hospital.

He said that two others who sustained bullet injuries have been referred to another hospital.

