Search and rescue operation for Nepal plane called off for today due to snowfall

By Online Desk

KATHMANDU: Search operations for Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, which went missing in the mountainous district of Mustang on Sunday morning, have been called off for today due to heavy snowfall.

"Search and rescue operations have been called off due to heavy snowfall. All the helicopters deployed for search and rescue have been called back to bases," said Premnath Thakur, General Manager, TIA.

Similarly, the status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained, Tribhuwan International Airport chief confirmed.

On Sunday morning, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers, including 4 Indians and 3 Japanese nationals, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, had lost contact, after reaching the Lete area of Mustang, said the Airport authorities.

According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said that the Nepal Army was moving towards the site from the ground and air route.

Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper was also being prepared to be deployed for the search, said Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry to ANI.

As per the State TV, the missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indians among others. Sources say the four Indians on board are members of a family from Mumbai.