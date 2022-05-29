STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Search and rescue operation for Nepal plane called off for today due to snowfall

All the helicopters deployed for search and rescue have been called back to bases," said Premnath Thakur, General Manager, TIA.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

A signage of Tara Airlines is seen behind as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

KATHMANDU: Search operations for Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, which went missing in the mountainous district of Mustang on Sunday morning, have been called off for today due to heavy snowfall.

"Search and rescue operations have been called off due to heavy snowfall. All the helicopters deployed for search and rescue have been called back to bases," said Premnath Thakur, General Manager, TIA. 

Similarly, the status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained, Tribhuwan International Airport chief confirmed.

ALSO READ | Missing Nepal aircraft carrying 22 people including 4 Indians found in Mustang; status yet to be ascertained

On Sunday morning, Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers, including 4 Indians and 3 Japanese nationals, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, had lost contact, after reaching the Lete area of Mustang, said the Airport authorities.

According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said that the Nepal Army was moving towards the site from the ground and air route.

Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper was also being prepared to be deployed for the search, said Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry to ANI.

As per the State TV, the missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indians among others. Sources say the four Indians on board are members of a family from Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tara Air Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft aircraft missing Nepal plane
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp