Shiv Sena didn't betray anyone, but since BJP didn't keep its word Maharashtra got good government in MVA: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena and BJP, which shared power in Maharashtra during 2014-19, had snapped ties after the 2019 Assembly poll results following differences over sharing the CMs post.

Published: 29th May 2022 11:35 PM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maintaining that Shiv Sena never betrayed anyone, party leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that since the BJP did not honour its commitment made to the Sena, Maharashtra got a "good government" in the form of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Addressing party workers in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra, Raut also said that the BJP can never return to power in the state.

"Shiv Sena has never betrayed anyone. But since BJP did not honour the commitment made to our party, the state could get a good government in the form of MVA. Now, BJP will never come back to power in Maharashtra," he said.

The Shiv Sena and BJP, which shared power in the state during 2014-19, had snapped ties after the 2019 Assembly poll results following differences over sharing the chief minister's post.

The Sena then joined hands with the NCP and Congress, an unlikely alliance of parties with divergent views, to form the MVA government.

