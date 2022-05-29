STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortly before 'Mann Ki Baat', Gehlot asks PM to appeal for peace in monthly address

"Today, there is an atmosphere of tension in the entire country and in the name of religion, riots are taking place every day. In such a situation, your appeal in public will have an effect," he said.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday targeted the BJP over incidents of communal violence and asked Narendra Modi to appeal for peace in his 'Mann Ki Baat', shortly before the prime minister's monthly broadcast.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of all opposition parties, intellectuals, journalists, writers and all citizens who want to live a peaceful life are asking you to make an appeal for peace amid an atmosphere of tension across the country in the "Mann Ki Baat" programme today," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The prime minister convened the 89th episode of his monthly radio address on Sunday, three days after he completed eight years in office.

