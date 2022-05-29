STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sidhu Moose Wala killing seems result of inter-gang rivalry: Punjab DGP VK Bhawra

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said the killing of famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala seems to be a fallout of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Published: 29th May 2022

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra Sunday said the killing of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala seems to be a fallout of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

He further said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to investigate the Sunday evening killing.

In a media statement, the state police chief said Moose Wala's security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month.

Two of the four Punjab police commandos deployed with Moose Wala were withdrawn, he said.

He said Moosewala did not take the two of his remaining commandos with him when the incident happened in Mansa district.

Bhawra said 30 empty bullet shells have been recovered from the site and at least three weapons might have been used in the crime.

