STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unemployment at its peak; 60 lakh government posts lying vacant: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

The MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh Saturday tweeted a chart mentioning government jobs sector-wise.

Published: 29th May 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Continuing to raise the issue of unemployment, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday said over 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts are vacant in various sectors when joblessness is at its highest level in three decades.

The MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh Saturday tweeted a chart mentioning government jobs sector-wise.

"While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to non-availability of recruitment, there are 60 lakh 'sanctioned posts' vacant in the country if 'government figures' are to be believed," Gandhi said.

These statistics are startling when unemployment is at its highest level in three decades, he said.

Questioning where the budget has gone for these sanctioned posts, Gandhi said it is the right of youth to know about it.

Earlier this week as well, he had raised the issue of vacancy in government posts while asserting that job aspirants have been desperate and paying the price for administrative incompetence.

Gandhi had openly come out in support of protesting farmers against the now-repealed three farm laws, while his party-led government at the Centre was defending the laws.

He has been taking stands on people-centric issues which are not in line with the BJP's official position.

The three-time Lok Sabha MP was also not seen campaigning for his party during the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Gandhi scion was once BJP's national general secretary and perceived as its prominent youth face especially in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Gandhi BJP Unemployment
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp