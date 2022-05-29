STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand government official accuses BJP MLA of threatening him, files police complaint

Purola Sub Divisional Magistrate SS Saini has alleged that Durgeshwar Lal was getting uploaded misleading social media posts against him through a man named Krishna to tarnish his image.

Published: 29th May 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

UTTARKASHI: Purola Sub Divisional Magistrate SS Saini Saturday lodged a police complaint against local BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal, alleging the lawmaker was trying to defame him on social media and threatening to kill him, police said.

The officer also demanded security for himself citing danger to his life, the police said.

In his complaint filed at the Purola police station, Saini has alleged that Durgeshwar Lal was getting uploaded misleading social media posts against him through a man named Krishna to tarnish his image.

Sources said the MLA was apparently upset with the officer for carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in his jurisdiction.

The officer has also accused the MLA of pressuring him to get "unnecessary things" done.

The SDM said if anything untoward happens to him, the responsibility will lie entirely with the MLA, police said, citing his complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durgeshwar Lal BJP
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp